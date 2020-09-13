The Lagos State Government on Sunday announced plans for both public and private schools resumption after the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said in a statement that both public and private schools were to reopen for a new 2020/2021 academic session.

“We also wish to congratulate SS3 students who have successfully completed their WASSCE exams and urge them to stay safe even as they await their results,” Adefisayo said.

She said for the public schools, the ministry would be adopting a phased approach to opening the schools.

According to her, this phased approach to opening will enable public schools meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols.

She said: “This will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.

“The present JS3 and SS2 students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

“The resumption will permit the present JS3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by the Lagos State Examination Board.

“It is scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020. The resumption will also afford the present SS2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS3.”

The Commissioner said that the scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges would soon be announced by the State Examination Board.

Adefisayo assured parents that announcements for opening of the other classes would occur as soon as the state government was certain of their safety.

She said in the meantime, the unopened classes in public schools would continue their lessons on the various distance learning platforms (Online platform, radio, television and WhatsApp).

She added that the next phase for physical resumption would be announced in due course.

Adefisayo said that private primary and secondary schools in the state were permitted to resume from September 21, 2020.

She said the state government strongly encouraged school owners to put safety first and open in phases similar to the plans for public schools.

According to her, phased opening also includes strategies for staggered resumption in the mornings, classes on alternate days during the week and teaching through various distance learning methods.

She said: “Schools must also comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

“The office of education quality assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools’ preparedness.

“Please note that pre-primary classes and schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made.

“The state government wishes to remind schools that the pandemic is still with us and we must in all situations, make the safety of our children, teachers, parents and our community as a whole, our first priority.”