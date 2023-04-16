Breaking: Labour Party’s Ogene wins Ogbaru Federal Constituency seat

The candidate of the Labour Party for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has been declared winner of the election.

He defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member of the constituency, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema.

Onyema is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, who is a third term member of the Green Chamber.

Announcing the results at Atani, headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said: “Hon. Afam Ogene of Labour Party polled 10,851 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Hon Chukwuma Wilfred Onyema, who polled 10,619 votes.”

According to the Federal Constituency Returning Officer, Hon. Arinze John Awogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance came third with 10,155 votes.

Other candidates scored as followed: Nkechi Ismade of the All Progressives Congress scored 303 votes, Nwachukwu Victor of African Democratic Congress scored 39 votes, Obunne Celestine of New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 124 votes, while C. Nwadialor of the Social Democratic Party scored 27 votes.

“That Hon Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer announced.

Earlier, the PDP led with over 1,000 votes in the supplementary election, while APGA came second, followed by the LP.

However, when the result was summed up with that of the February 25, 2023 election, the Labour Party candidate came first, followed by the PDP candidate and APGA as second and third.