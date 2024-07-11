Breaking: Labour leaders arrive Aso Rock to meet Tinubu over minimum wage

The leadership of the Organised Labour has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the lingering minimum wage issue.

The labour leaders, according to available information, arrived at the State House in Abuja about 2pm on Thursday.

They were led by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Festus Osifo.

On arrival, they were led upstairs to the office of the President.

Tinubu had called for the meeting ahead of his sending a bill to the National Assembly for the ratification of a new minimum wage.

However, the Organised Labour had told him not to send the bill until an agreement was reached.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Tripartite Committee on the new national minimum wage submitted two figures to the President.

The organised private sector and the government team had offered to pay N62,000, while the organised labour demanded N250,000.

Following the disagreement, Tinubu delayed sending any figure to the National Assembly through an Executive Bill, but opted to consult with all the relevant stakeholders in order to resolve all the contentious issues.

Post Views: 0