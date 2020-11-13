Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has made his intention known to scrap pension for former governors in the state.

The Governor made this known on Friday, via a tweet.

This comes on the heels of the pronouncement by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to scrap the pension of the former governors in the state.

Among former Governors that will be affected by the scrapping of the pension in Kwara State are AbdulFatah Ahmed and Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Abdulrazaq in a series of tweets on Friday said: “In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara state.

“Our state needs all the resources it can get to improve our human capital development. I believe our limited resources are better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”