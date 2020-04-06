Breaking: Kwara confirms two COVID-19 cases + their identities

The Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 has confirmed two separate cases of Coronavirus Disease in the state.

This was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the spokesman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday.

Ajakaye said one of the cases is the wife of a UK returnee, who died last Thursday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital without disclosing his travel history, and the other another UK returnee.

Ajakaye said the statement was issued at 6:33pm, a few minutes after the Kwara State Government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Test Centre in Ibadan.

He added: “The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development.”