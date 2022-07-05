Breaking: Kuje Prison bombed; DSS, Police battle attackers

Kuje Medium Security Prison and Kuje Maximum Security Prison in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are under attack.

However, operatives of the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police were battling the attackers as at press time.

In the attack on Tuesday night, explosives, said to be bombs, were used by the attackers first on the maximum prison.

The first explosion was reported to have gone off at about 10.25pm, Daily Sun reported.

Two others followed in quick succession with sporadic gunshots.

Then followed explosions at the Kuje Medium Security Prison.

As at press time, operatives of the DSS and the Police were reported to have joined those of the Nigeria Correctional Centre in battling the attackers.