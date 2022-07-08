Kuje Prison Attack: FG releases details of escaped inmates + Photos

The authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service have released the photographs of 69 inmates, including Boko Haram insurgents, who escaped from the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre on Tuesday following an attack on the facility by insurgents.

The list, which carries the names and photographs of the wanted terrorists and other inmates, was the first to be issued by the Service through the office of the Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar.

However, the names of Hamisu Wadume, the notorious kidnap kingpin from Taraba State, and Boko Haram Commander, Al Barnawi, were not in the list.

The NCoS authorities were silent on them.

Wadume was being detained in connection with the killing of three members of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team in a special operation led by embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

It could not however be ascertained if the names and faces were that of some Commanders of the insurgents or members of their families.

Still, the NCoS only indicated that they are wanted Boko Haram insurgents and inmates who escaped from the custodial centre on Tuesday night.

Amongst the names listed are: Abdulkareem Musa, Abdulsalami Adamu, Abubakar A Habibu, Abubakar M Sadiq, Abubakar Mohammed, Akibu Musa Danjuma, Amodu Omale Salihu and Ismaila Idris Abdullahi.

Others are Suleiman Zacharia, Sunday Micheal, Baluye Modu, Adamu Hagola, Ibrahim Musa, Auwal Abubakar, Muktar Umar and Musa Umar amongst others.