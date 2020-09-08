The Nigeria Police Force has dragged to court the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni Danga, for allegedly assaulting and raping a lady, Elizabeth Oyeniyi, over a Facebook post.

The Commissioner was charged on a seven-count charge, including rape, brutality, coercion and torture.

Danga was charged alongside one Success Omadivi.

They are to be arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Judicial Division.

Danga was invited for questioning on June 2, 2020 at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, Force Intelligence Bureau, FCID, Abuja and was released after pressure from Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

In the charge sheet signed by ACP Effiong Asuquo, the Prosecuting Counsel for the Police, the case will be prosecuted by the police on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Danga was also charged for falsifying documents and threatening Medical Officers to forge test result.

In count one of the charges, Danga was accused of having carnal knowledge of Oyeniyi without her consent and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

In count two of the charges, the police said Danga with other persons now at large in Lokoja wilfully inflicted physical injury on Oyeniyi by flogging her with electric cable wire.

Other charges read: “That you ABDULMUMUNI DANGA, SUCCESS OMADIVI ‘F’ with other persons now at large; on or about the 29th day of March, 2020 at Lokoja; within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did coerce one Elizabeth Oyeniyi to kneel down by torturing her; and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3 Of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

“That you ABDULMUMUNI DANGA, SUCCESS OMADIVI ‘F’ With other persons now at large; on or about the 29th day of March, 2020 at Lokoja; within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did create or falsify a Facebook chat purporting same to be a chat between Elizabeth Onyeniyi ‘F’ and unknown person where Elizabeth Oyeniyi ‘F’ confirmed that she was not raped; and there was no test done at the hospital because the doctor was scared to issue report so that she will not lose her job; and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 7 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

“That you ABDULMUMI_JNI DANGA ‘M’ with other persons now at large; on or about the 29th day of March, 2020 at Lokoja; within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did falsify an audio recording purporting same to be the audio of Dr. Chinonyerem Welle, Medical Director, Police Hospital, Area 1, Garki, Abuja saying that she issued medical report for the rape and assault of Elizabeth Onyeniyi ‘F’ unlawfully; and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 7 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

“That you ABDULMUMUNI DANGA ‘M’, SUCCESS OMADIVI ‘F’ with other persons now at large; on or about the 29th day of March, 2020 at Lokoja; within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did falsify an audio recording purporting same to be a lady talking to another female saying that Elizabeth Onyeniyi ‘F’ confessed to her that she was not raped by the Defendant, ABDULMUMIJNI DANGA ‘M’ but that it was Natasha that asked her to say she was raped; and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 7 Of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

“That you ABDULMUMUNI DANGA ‘M’ with other persons now at large; on or about the 29th day of March, 2020 at Lokoja; within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did falsify an audio recording purporting same to be the audio of Dr. Chinonyerem Welle, Medical Director, Police Hospital, Area 1, Garki, Abuja saying that she issued medical report for the rape and assault of Elizabeth Onyeniyi ‘F’ unlawfully; and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 7 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.”