Breaking: Kingmakers announce Balogun as Olubadan-elect

Ten of the 11 members of the Olubadan-in-Council have endorsed the nomination of Dr. Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Council also denied that a legal tussle could scupper the succession to the Olubadan throne.

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, stated these at a briefing by the kingmakers on Wednesday.

According to Ajibola, the kingmakers resolved that Dr Balogun is next in line to ascend the throne of Olubadan according to tradition.

He also debunks insinuations relating to the health and wellness of the new Olubadan-elect.

He said all the negative media reports were nothing to worry about.

The meeting is being attended by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, except former governor Rashidi Ladoja.

Other High Chiefs in attendance are Balogun Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Olufemi Olaifa; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole and Osi Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola.

The others are Ekaarun Olubadan, Amidu Ajibade; Ashila Balogun Olubadan, Lateef Gbadamosi, Ekaarun Balogun, Kola Adegbola and Ekerin Olubadan Abiodun Kola-Daisi.

The new Olubadan-elect is expected to address the press at the meeting.