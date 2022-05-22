Breaking: Kidnapped Anambra lawmaker beheaded, body missing

The kidnapped member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, has been beheaded.

According to available information, the head of the representative of Aguata II was found hung along a road on Saturday.

Sources said Okoye’s severed head was found at Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The representative of Governor Soludo’s constituency was kidnapped last week.

His killing was confirmed late on Saturday by the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga said the lawmaker’s body was not found at the spot where his head was discovered.

He said: “His head was found along Nnobi Road on Saturday.

“There is no suspect in custody yet.”