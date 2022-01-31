Breaking: Kida reelected NBBF President, as Oyedeji makes new board

Amhadu Musa Kida has been reelected President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) at its Elective Congress held on Monday, in Benin, Edo State.

Kida was returned as the NBBF President at the Elective Congress chaired by Dr. Lanre Glover who called the vote confirmation from the delegates as prescribed by the constitution. Kida got 37 of 37 votes cast by the elective delegates.

It was not a coast free run for the position of the vice president as Babs Ogunade faced a former D’Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji.

Ogunade, who served as the vice president in the last NBBF board, retained his position with 30 votes to 6. Just one vote was voided.

Oyedeji, however got on the board of the NBBF as the South West zone representative. Ogunade had earlier on stepped down for him for that position. Ogunade was both the South West zone representative and vice president in the last board.

Other elected board members are; Ugo Udezue as South-East representative; Alhaji ABBA Kaka- North East; Adamu Desi Jalong – North Central representative, Yusuf Suraju – North West representative and Alhaji Musa Yakasia of Nasper SD.

Ahmed El-lharari, FIBA observer to the Elective Congress said he is happy to witness a free and fair proceeding in Nigeria, noting that the country has represented Africa well.

The Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu who declared the Congress open was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Sports, Sabina Chikere.

The new NBBF has additional vibrant young and enterprising men in the fold with the Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue voted in. The former D’Tigers power forward is the Chairman of the Anambra State Basketball Association and the representative of the South East zone. AFA Sports was Nigeria’s official uniform partner to the Tokyo Olympics last year.