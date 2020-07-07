The Minister for State of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has accused the National Assembly of bypassing him over the recruitment of 774,000 into public works.

Keyamo spoke after the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity nullified all actions taken so far by the Minister regarding the recruitment of 774,000 into public works.

Addressing the newsmen after his meeting with the Committee, the Minister said the whole purpose of the meeting was based on how to bypass him in the recruitment exercise.

He said by the provision of the National Directorate of Employment Act, “you can’t do anything without the approval of the Minister,” adding that he is acting on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “It is important for all Nigerians to go and read the NDE Act.

“The whole struggle of today is how to bypass me.”