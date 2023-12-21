Breaking: Keyamo appoints new Directors for aviation agencies + Full list

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has announced the appointment of new Directors across all aviation agencies.

The Head of Press, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi, said this on Thursday.

Below are the appointed Directors and offices:

Nigerian Meteorological Agency

1. Prof. Vincent Ezikornwor Weli, Director, Weather Services

2. Prof. Odjugo Peter Akpodiogaga Ovuyovwiroye, Director, Research and Training

3. Onyegbule Glory Amarachi, Director, Applied Meteorological Services

4. Abdulkareem Hamid Olayinka, Director, Engineering and Technical Services

5. Funke Adebayo Arowojobe, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

6. Shola Gabriel Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

7. Nasiru Sani Director, Human Resources and Administration

8. Alex Akoji Yusuf, Director, Finance and Accounts

9. Airiohuodion Henry Omonzojie, Director, Corporate Services.

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority

1. Engr. Balang Godwin, Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards

2. Yinka Boboye Director, Air Transport Regulations

3. Captain Donald Spiff Director, Operations, Licensing and Training

4. Michael Achimugu Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

5. Omogo Bernard Onwe Chinedu Director, Avsec Regulation

6. Olufemi Odukoya Director, Finance and Accounts

7. Engr. Victor Goyea Director, Airworthiness Standards

8. Mary Tufano Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

9. Anastasia Gbem Director, Human Resources and Administration

10. Horatius Egwa Director, Special Duties

11. Rebecca Eyiuche Aghadinazu, Director, Corporate Services

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency

1. Muonemeh Ndubuisi Lotenna, Director, Finance And Accounts

2. John Tayo Director, Operations

3. Abimbola Ladipo Director, Human Resources And Administration

4. Engr Ijeoma Ihenachor, Director, Safety Electronic And Engineering Services

5. Rita Isemiuhonmon Egbadon, Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

6. Abdulahi Musa Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

7. Abba Ahmad Director, Special Duties

8. Ibrahim Aliyu, Director Corporate Services

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau

1. Engr Abdulahi Babanya Director, Engineering Services

2. Odita Francis Isioma Director, Operations

3. Engr. Nwobu Patrick Director, Transport Investigation

4. Esosa Eremwanarua Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

5. Engr. Lawal Abdulmumin Director, Human Resources

6. Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji Director, Public Affairs And Consumer Protection

7. Dr. Okundaye-Oke Itohan Folake Director, Finance And Accounts

8. Baro Henry Minabowanre Director, Corporate Services

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria

1. Engr. Muniru Adejare Abiola Director, Engineering Services

2. Captain Abdullahi Mohmood Director, Airport Operations

3. Ayodele Olatiregun Director, Finance and Accounts

4. Luqman Olatubosun Eniola Director, Human Resources And Administration

5. Igbafe Afegbai Director, Aviation Security Services

6. Bridget Gold Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

7. Jensen Asaba Director, Corporate Services

8. Obiageli Orah Director, Public Affairs And Consumer Protection

9. Henry Agbebire Director, Special Duties

10. Adebola Joy Agunbiade Director, Commercial and Business Development

11. To be appointed shortly, Director, Cargo Services.

The statement added: “All the newly appointed Directors are to get in touch with the Director, Human Resource Department of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to collect their letters of appointment as the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Also, a new directorate called the Cargo Services has been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria to ameliorate issues besetting the sector.”

This is coming one week after the Federal Government sacked all directors of Aviation less than 24 hours after the removal of all heads of aviation agencies from their offices.