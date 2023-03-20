Breaking: Kano imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over polls tension

The Kano State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew with a view to avoiding a breakdown of law and order following tensions generated from the collation of results of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had in the early hours of Monday announced the outcome of the governorship poll conducted in the state on Saturday.

It declared the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Abba Yusuf, as the winner.

In an early morning statement on Monday following the tension generated by the outcome of the polls, the Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Mallam Muhammad Garba, announced the curfew.

Garba said this was “to prevent hoodlums from causing chaos in the already tense situation.”.

He called on people in the state to “remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble”.