Breaking: Kano APC cracks down on those who suspended Ganduje

The State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress in Kano has announced the suspension of some ward party leaders who earlier announced the suspension of the National Chairman of the Party, and former Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The leadership of the party at Ganduje ward in Dawkin Tofa Local Government area announced the suspension of the party’s national chairman, citing corruption charges filed against him.

While reading the ward party leadership resolve, the legal advisor, Malama Haladu Gwanja Ganduje, stated that the party had to take the decision for posterity’s sake.

But APC Chairman in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, Inusa Suleiman Dawanau, told newsmen that those behind the act were caught in anti-party activities, with records of their meetings with the ruling opposition exposed.

In addition to the suspension, the State Working Committee (SWC) also sanctioned them for six months and set up a panel to verify several allegations against them.

On his part, Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, said the decisions of the local government party leaders had been adopted.