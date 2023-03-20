Breaking: Kano 2023: INEC declares NNPP’s Abba Yusuf winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party, Malam Abba Yusuf, as winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

The Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, announced this.

He said Yusuf polled 1,019,602 votes to clinch the seat.

Ibrahim said Yusuf defeated his closest rival and incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Malam Yusuf Gawuna, of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 892,705 votes.

He thus declared: “That I, Prof. Doko Ibrahim declared that the election was contested by 18 candidates.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the NNPP is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”