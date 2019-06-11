Following the official endorsement of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Muhammed Wase by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress for the positions of Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, a leading contender for the position of Deputy Senate President and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has dropped his ambition to support the party’s candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Kalu, who had endorsed the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively, announced his decision to withdraw from the race in the early hours of Tuesday.

Throwing his weight behind the party’s candidates across board, Kalu stressed that he will always abide by the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the NWC of the APC.

While thanking his associates, followers, well-wishers and colleagues, the former governor called on members of the 9th National Assembly to place the collective interest of Nigerians above selfish ambitions.

In a statement issued by his Media Office, the Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, stressed that the decision of the party is supreme and must be respected by loyal party members.

He said: “I decided to throw my hat into the ring to contest for the position of Deputy Senate President after wide consultations with stakeholders, especially my political associates, friends and colleagues (returning senators and senators–elect).

“However, I use this medium to announce my withdrawal from the race in the interest of the APC and Nigeria at large.

“I contested and won election as a Senator on the platform of the APC and as such, I cannot go against the decision of my party.

“The party, I am optimistic, will consider the South East for other principal positions in the Senate and House of Representatives for the sake of national unity.

“The South East should be ably and well represented at the top hierarchy of the 9th National Assembly.

“The 9th National Assembly will work harmoniously regardless of party affiliations to ensure that the executive and judiciary arms of government are complemented in a bid to build a prosperous Nigeria.”

While pledging his unalloyed and unshakable commitment to the APC, Kalu expressed appreciation to the President for his fatherly role in the affairs of the party.