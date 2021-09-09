Breaking: Kaduna announces resumption dates for schools

The Kaduna State government of on Thursday said students in the state’s will resume on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The school resumption followed resumption months of disruption in the school calendar due to violent attacks by bandits.

Commissioner for Education, Shehu Makarfi, disclosed this while taking part in a virtual workshop organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria.

The workshop was part of activities to mark the second anniversary of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, themed ‘Consequences of Violent Attacks on Education in Nigeria’.

Makarfi, however, said rather than resume for the third term that has been aborted in the state, the schools will resume the first term for the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

He added that the state has worked out strategies towards ensuring the completion of the third term through online platforms.

The resumption, he said, will be in phases.