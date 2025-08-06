The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has said that acclaimed King of Fuji, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De Ultimate, had alcohol with him at the point of boarding a Value Jet flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of FAAN, Obiageli Orah, said this in a statement she issued over the incident involving K1 and Value Jet.

The Eagle Online recalls that K1 De Ultimate was almost crushed when the pilot of the flight took off with him in front of the aircraft with some ground staff.

He had to duck for the wing of the aircraft not to hit his head.

Addressing the issue in the statement on Wednesday, Orah said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to formally address the incident that occurred on Monday, 5th August 2025, at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The incident involved a notable Nigerian musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (also known as K1 De Ultimate), and a pilot of ValueJet Airlines.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that the passenger was scheduled to board the morning flight to Lagos operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201). During boarding, the passenger attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the Flight Captain.

“In accordance with international aviation security standards—specifically, Nigeria’s National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP) and ICAO Annex 17—liquids exceeding 100ml are not permitted through security screening unless medically necessary and properly declared. The passenger was informed of this regulation but reportedly declined to comply.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance. After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door.

“At this juncture, the passenger moved to the front of the aircraft and refused to leave the area despite repeated requests. He was ultimately escorted away by AVSEC crime unit for further investigation, after which he was released.

“FAAN reiterates its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all passengers, crew, and airport personnel. The Authority will not tolerate any actions that compromise operational integrity or undermine aviation safety standards, regardless of the individuals involved.

“This matter remains under thorough investigation, and all parties found culpable will be held accountable according to the law.

“FAAN is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and regulatory compliance across all Nigerian airports.”

Post Views: 80