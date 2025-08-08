Breaking: K1 apologises, explains why flask is always with him

Fuji sensation, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, has tendered an apology over the Value Jet incident on the tarmac of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, K1 expressed regret over the controversy but maintained that the flask he carried on the day contained only water, not alcohol as alleged in some reports.

He further explained in detail why he always has a water flask in his possession.

His words: “The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 5, 2025, involving my humble self and ValueJet Airline, was to say the least, unfortunate.

“Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me.

“And contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask I carried on that particular day contained only water — not alcohol, as wrongly alleged.

“For the record, I passed through two security screenings with the flask empty. The flask was only filled with water at the lounge area, just before heading to the tarmac.

“This fact can be verified by the CCTV footage at the airport lounge. More so, I hadn’t even boarded the plane, let alone being deboarded.

“However, I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols in any way.

“My unwavering patriotism and unshaken loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria have never been in doubt.

“Over the years, I have consistently used my God-given talent and platform to promote the Nigerian brand across the globe.

“I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades, nor would I knowingly act in a way that could diminish the reputation of the country I love so dearly.

“That said, the incident is sincerely regretted. I remain committed to upholding the values and responsibilities that come with being a global ambassador of Nigerian music and culture.

“To the Presidency, Ministry of Aviation, FAAN, NCAA, ValueJet, fellow Nigerians, and my teeming fans across the world who have shown great concern since the incident happened, I tender my unreserved and heartfelt apology.”

