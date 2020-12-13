World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev near the end of the ninth round on Saturday to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts.

The 31-year-old Nigerian-born Briton was close to winning when he floored Pulev in the third round after a sweet right hand at the Wembley Arena in London.

But the challenger recovered to test the home favourite in front of a limited crowd of 1,000.

Pulev, 39, remained dangerous, without causing Joshua many anxious moments, but there was no escape in the ninth round.

Joshua landed a clubbing right upper-cut which sent Pulev to the canvas.

The Bulgarian got back to his feet but Joshua connected with another huge right hand to end the contest.

Reuters/NAN.