The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has suspended the use of the National Identification Number for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This was announced by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, at a news briefing on Saturday in Abuja.

Oloyede said the decision followed the difficulties encountered by students in registering with the National Identity Management Commission for the NIN.

The NIMC had on Friday on its Twitter handle declared Saturday (today) solely for the registration of JAMB candidates for NIN.

The exercise was ongoing in Lagos, Kano and Abuja as at press time.

Oloyede said following the difficulties, candidates can now proceed to register without a NIN for this year’s examination, adding that the rule will be implemented from next year.