Breaking: JAMB starts UTME 2025 review ahead of schedule

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it would be starting its review of the outcome of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ahead of schedule owing to the volume of “unusual” complaints.

The Board announced this development on Monday in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, to newsmen.

The statement by Benjamin said: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) acknowledges the significant volume of unusual complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were officially published last Friday.

“In response, the Board is fast forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year, months after the exercise.

Also Read

“The Board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release.

“During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is allowed to sit for the test.

“Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

“We are particularly concerned about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the Federation.

“We are currently scrutinising these complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.”

Benjamin said if JAMB establishes that there were indeed glitches, it will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly.

He said this has always been the practice.

Post Views: 36