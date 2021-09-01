JAMB approves cut-off marks set by institutions for 2021 admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved the cut-off marks proposed by Nigerian tertiary institutions for the 2021 admission.

The approval was granted at the ongoing 2021 Policy Meeting and Admission being virtually held.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said the institutions were allowed to go by their recommendation this year to avoid the usual complaint that JAMB dictates the admission cut-off for the institutions.

He explained that the exam body usually approves the recommendation of the institutions and that this is still the practice.

He however warned that institutions can not go below the cut-off that they have fixed and that has been approved at the policy meeting.

Unlike in the past when JAMB recommends a cut-off mark for admission into universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, this time around, each institution has been allowed to admit based on their recommendation.

Based on this development, the cut-off for university admission for 2021 is between 210 and 120; polytechnics-180-100 and NCE-150-100.

Pan African University proposed a cut-off mark of 210, the highest, University of Lagos, 200, Lagos State University, 190, Covenant University, 190, Mountaintop University-140, Joseph Ayo Babalola- 120, Afe Babalola University-180 and Redeemers University 170.

For polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Nekede has the highest cut-off of 180, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro has a cut-off of 150 while the cut-off marks for colleges of education are between 150 and 100.

Meanwhile, from next year, two new subjects have been approved to be included in the subjects for UTME. They are Computer Studies and Physical Health.