Breaking: JAMB admits error in UTME, candidates for resit

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted an error in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), adding that some students will rewrite it.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced this at a news conference on Wednesday, fought tears and he made the admission.

Oloyede said 379,997 candidates in Lagos State and the South East will resit the examination.

He said amid tears that he has taken full responsibility for the negligence of the staff of the Board who oversaw the examination, adding that 65 centres in Lagos State and 92 in the South East, known as Owerri Zone, would have to resit the examination.

