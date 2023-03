A former Paralympian who murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole in South Africa.

The 36-year-old had been seeking early release after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

Steenkamp’s mother, who appeared before the parole board, said she opposed his release as she felt Pistorius was not remorseful.

The prison authorities said the matter would be considered again next year. BBC

More later..