Breaking: Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson dies 

The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, is dead.

A statement by the Executive Secretary, ABEOCCIMA, AbdulRahman Maku announced Saturday.

Lawson was past President of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ABEOCCIMA) and NACCIMA.

The terse statement reads in part: “WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE DEMISE OF NACCIMA PAST PRESIDENT & ABEOCCIMA MATRON / CHAIRMAN, BOARD OF TRUSTEES, IYALODE ALABA LAWSON, MFR, F.IoD, JP (IYALODE OF YORUBALAND) WHICH OCCURRED IN THE EARLY HOURS OF TODAY SATURDAY 28TH OCTOBER 2023. BURIAL ARRANGEMENT TO BE ANNOUNCED LATER BY THE FAMILY.

“MAY GOD ALMIGHTY GRANT REPOSE TO SOUL OF IYALODE (AMEN).”