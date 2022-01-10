The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says his visit to the Presidential Villa on Monday offered him the opportunity to formally inform President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

He said though he has made his intention known to the President, he will continue to consult with Nigerians.

He dismissed the assertion that “a kingmaker cannot become a king”, adding that he would like to take over from President Buhari in 2023 to continue with the good works of the ruling APC.