The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has admitted that it is owing its petrol suppliers.

As reported earlier by The Eagle Online from a report by Vanguard News, the NNPCL is owing petrol suppliers about $6 billion.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, admitted that the national oil company is owing suppliers in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Soneye, who did not state the amount being owed, said: “NNPC Ltd has acknowledged recent reports in national newspapers regarding the company’s significant debt to petrol suppliers.

“This financial strain has placed considerable pressure on the Company and poses a threat to the sustainability of fuel supply.

“In line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), NNPC Ltd remains dedicated to its role as the supplier of last resort, ensuring national energy security.

“We are actively collaborating with relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to maintain a consistent supply of petroleum products nationwide.”

