The National Broadcasting Commission on Monday wielded its big stick on Channels Television by ordering an immediate stoppage of one of its programmes: “Politics Today.”

The commission said it took the decision following a live interview the station had with the spokesperson for the Indigenous People of Biafra, Emma Powerful.

The acting Director-General of NCC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, took the decision in a letter to the Managing Director of Channels TV, titled: “Inciting Comments By Proscribed Group: Politics Today.”

According to him, the IPOB leader made several secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by Channels TV.

Idachaba said: “He also made derogatory, false or misleading statements about the Nigerian Army. This is reprehensible, especially that IPOB remains a proscribed organisation…Please ensure an immediate stop to the programme.”