Breaking: INEC registers five new political parties

INEC-logo-e1432358273525.jpg
The electoral umpire announced the development in Kaduna at its ongoing meeting on Wednesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission has registered five new political parties.

The electoral umpire announced the development in Kaduna at its ongoing meeting on Wednesday.

The parties are: Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM), New Generations Party of Nigeria (NGP), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).


