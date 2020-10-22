The Independent National Electoral Commission has postponed the bye-elections scheduled to hold on October 31.

The announcement of the postponement came after a meeting of the Commissioners of the commission on Thursday.

The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, had on Wednesday announced the convening of the meeting.

There were bye-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 States scheduled for October 31, 2020 before the escalation of crisis across the country.

These were made up of six Senatorial and nine State House of Assembly seats.

The vacancies were as a result of death and resignation of previous members.