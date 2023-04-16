Breaking: INEC overrules Adamawa REC, suspends collation process

The independent National Electoral Commission has announced the suspension of the collation of the results of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, made the announcement.

In a statement on Sunday, Okoye said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded.

“The action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended. The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

The REC, Hudu Ari, had midway into the collation of results declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, aka Binani, as winner of the election.

While the collation was scheduled to resume at 11am, Ari announced Binani winner at 10am.