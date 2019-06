The Independent National Electoral Commission has finally issued former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, his Certificate of Return for winning the February 23 election for Imo West Senatorial District.

INEC took the decision at a meeting its Commissioners held on Tuesday.

The electoral umpire had initially refused to recognise Okorocha’s victory, alleging that it was procured under duress.

Okorocha was denied entry into the National Assembly on Tuesday when the 9th Senate was inaugurated.