Breaking: INEC disowns Lawan, confirms Machina as APC Yobe North candidate

After weeks of controversy, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has confirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the authentic candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Consequently, INEC has disassociated itself from the emergence of Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the party’s candidate for the senatorial district.

Recall that the APC had earlier uploaded Lawan’s name on the INEC portal as the party’s senatorial candidate for the Yobe Zone C.

Despite the fact that Lawan did not take part in the party’s primary which produced Machina, powers that be in the constituency found a way to (sneak his name into the INEC portal.

The President of the Senate during the primary was preoccupied with his recent presidential primary contest.

He came a distant fourth in the exercise won by the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, it was shocking to many political pundits to see the winner of the Senatorial contest being substituted for him.