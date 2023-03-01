Breaking: INEC declares Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 polls in Nigeria.

The declaration was made by the electoral commission in the early hours of the day following the final computation of the results of the election conducted on Saturday.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared Tinubu winner of the polls in the early hours of Wednesday at the International Collation Centre in Abuja.

He said the former Lagos State Governor garnered 8,794,726 votes, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 6,101,533 votes.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had 1,496,687 votes.

Tinubu, Abubakar and Obi all won 12 States, including the Federal Capital Territory, while Kwankwaso took only one State.

Declaring Tinubu as winner, Yakubu said: “That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”