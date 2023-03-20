Breaking: INEC declares Oborevwori Delta Governor-elect + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Delta State.

The declaration was made by the INEC State Returning Officer, Prof. Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, on Monday in Asaba.

Abraham said Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who scored 240,229 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Ken Pela, got 48,047 votes.

In terms of spread, Oborevwori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state, while Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, took the remaining four.

Abraham said: “The PDP candidate having met the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned as Governor-elect.”

Full results

Ika North-East

APC: 4,733

LP: 1,990

PDP: 26,760

Aniocha North

APC: 4,386

LP: 1,883

PDP: 8,938

Ndokwa East

APC: 9,044

LP: 251

PDP: 10,146

Ika South

APC: 6,790

LP: 4,495

PDP: 15,283

Patani

APC: 4,743

LP: 85

PDP: 6,069

Udu

APC: 13,154

LP: 1,886

PDP: 9,746

Sapele

APC: 12,090

LP: 1,458

PDP: 15,217

Aniocha South

APC: 4,622

LP: 5,107

PDP: 10,032

Uvwie

APC: 12,389

LP: 6,340

PDP: 9,776

Okpe

APC: 8,679

LP: 1,155

PDP: 14,544

Bomadi

APC: 4,728

LP: 100

PDP: 12,340

Ethiope East

APC: 11,600

LP: 530

PDP: 13,030

Oshimili North

APC: 5,329

LP: 2,983

PDP: 35,966

Warri South

APC: 11,569

LP: 3,743

PDP: 15,299

Oshimili South

APC: 4,763

LP: 10,148

PDP: 23,149

Isoko North

APC: 10,811

LP: 894

PDP: 15,899

Ughelli South

APC: 15,620

LP: 571

PDP: 15,513

Ethiope West

APC: 6,758

LP: 304

PDP: 7,065

Ughelli North

APC: 34,955

LP: 1,438

PDP: 15,198

Isoko South

APC: 15,954

LP: 492

PDP: 19,963

Ukwuani

APC: 7,591

LP: 791

PDP: 14,640

Ndokwa West

APC: 10,252

LP: 935

PDP: 15,539

Warri North

APC: 4,165

LP: 205

PDP: 10,367

Burutu

APC: 11,736

LP: 123

PDP: 12,641

Warri South-West

APC: 3,770

LP: 140

PDP: 7,114.