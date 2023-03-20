Breaking: INEC declares Oborevwori Delta Governor-elect + Full results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Delta State.
The declaration was made by the INEC State Returning Officer, Prof. Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, on Monday in Asaba.
Abraham said Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who scored 240,229 votes.
The candidate of the Labour Party, Ken Pela, got 48,047 votes.
In terms of spread, Oborevwori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly won in 21 out of the 25 local government areas of the state, while Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, took the remaining four.
Abraham said: “The PDP candidate having met the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned as Governor-elect.”
Full results
Ika North-East
APC: 4,733
LP: 1,990
PDP: 26,760
Aniocha North
APC: 4,386
LP: 1,883
PDP: 8,938
Ndokwa East
APC: 9,044
LP: 251
PDP: 10,146
Ika South
APC: 6,790
LP: 4,495
PDP: 15,283
Patani
APC: 4,743
LP: 85
PDP: 6,069
Udu
APC: 13,154
LP: 1,886
PDP: 9,746
Sapele
APC: 12,090
LP: 1,458
PDP: 15,217
Aniocha South
APC: 4,622
LP: 5,107
PDP: 10,032
Uvwie
APC: 12,389
LP: 6,340
PDP: 9,776
Okpe
APC: 8,679
LP: 1,155
PDP: 14,544
Bomadi
APC: 4,728
LP: 100
PDP: 12,340
Ethiope East
APC: 11,600
LP: 530
PDP: 13,030
Oshimili North
APC: 5,329
LP: 2,983
PDP: 35,966
Warri South
APC: 11,569
LP: 3,743
PDP: 15,299
Oshimili South
APC: 4,763
LP: 10,148
PDP: 23,149
Isoko North
APC: 10,811
LP: 894
PDP: 15,899
Ughelli South
APC: 15,620
LP: 571
PDP: 15,513
Ethiope West
APC: 6,758
LP: 304
PDP: 7,065
Ughelli North
APC: 34,955
LP: 1,438
PDP: 15,198
Isoko South
APC: 15,954
LP: 492
PDP: 19,963
Ukwuani
APC: 7,591
LP: 791
PDP: 14,640
Ndokwa West
APC: 10,252
LP: 935
PDP: 15,539
Warri North
APC: 4,165
LP: 205
PDP: 10,367
Burutu
APC: 11,736
LP: 123
PDP: 12,641
Warri South-West
APC: 3,770
LP: 140
PDP: 7,114.