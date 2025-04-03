Breaking: INEC declares Natasha’s recall petition inadequate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the petition to recall the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has failed to meet the requirements of the constitution.

The Commission made this announcement on Thursday via its official X handle.

INEC said, “The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

More details later…

