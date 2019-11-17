The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared 30 of its staff for the governorship election in Kogi State missing.

This came on the heels of the abduction of four staff of the commission in Bumodi-Gbene in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and Ologi in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Through the four officials were later released, INEC cancelled the election in Ologi community.

The staff in Kogi State, mainly members of the National Youth Service Corps, were declared missing by the electoral umpire at about 1am on Sunday.

They were part of those posted to Olamaboro Local Government Area for the poll.

Those declared missing as the compilation of results for the local government commenced on Sunday morning included Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers of polling units in Imane Wards 1 and 2, Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State.

The Election Officer of the LGA, Garba Mahmood, declared them missing.

Mahmood said the missing ad-hoc staff have not been seen since voting ended at 2pm on Saturday.

He said calls to their mobile phone numbers had not been going through.

Meanwhile, results of the polls in both Kogi and Bayelsa States have been pouring into the collation centres at the local government level, while the INEC offices in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, and Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, are awaiting the results for the final official announcements.