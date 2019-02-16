Breaking: INEC begins retrieving of materials from outstations

The Independent National Electoral Commission has started the retrieving of non-sensitive materials back to states headquarters, The Eagle Online has learnt.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has started the retrieving of non-sensitive materials back to states headquarters, The Eagle Online has learnt.

The Eagle Online learnt that the decision to retrieve the materials immediately was taken at the meeting where the top chieftains of INEC met between Friday night and Saturday morning in Abuja.

The Eagle Online learnt that materials sent to the Federal Capital Territory Council Areas have already started arriving at the INEC Office in the FCT, Abuja.

It was learnt that the same has started all over the country and the process is expected to be concluded latest on Sunday (tomorrow).

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had in the early hours of Saturday announced the postponement of the general elections.

While the Presidential and National Assembly elections were moved from February 16 to February 23, the Governorship, House of Assembly and FCT Council Areas were moved from March 2 to March 9.