Breaking: INEC announces dates for Ekiti, Osun governorship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the dates for the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States next year.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the dates at the swearing-in of six newly-appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The National Assembly recently approved the nomination of the RECs by President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu said while the governorship election in Ekiti State would be held on July 20, 2026, the people of Osun State are expected to go to the poll on August 8, 2026.

He also revealed that the Commission is finalising preparations for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

