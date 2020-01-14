The Supreme Court on Tuesday voided the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Governor of Imo State.

In Ihedioha’s place, the court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the March 9, 2019 election.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to Ihedioha be immediately withdrawn by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Kekere-Ekun said INEC should issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Uzodinma and that he be immediately sworn in as the Governor of Imo State.