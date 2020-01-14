The Supreme Court has scheduled judgment in the Imo State Governorship dispute between the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance for Tuesday afternoon (today).

The Supreme Court announced the decision on Tuesday morning.

The court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will make its position known on the suit filed by the candidate of APGA, Ifeanyi Ararume, and Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

After the last lawyer adopted his brief, Justice Muhammad said: “Judgement in this appeal is stood down.