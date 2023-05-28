Breaking: I’m leaving Nigeria better than I met it in 2015 — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is confident that he is leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than it was in 2015.

President Buhari said this in his farewell broadcast to the nation on Sunday in Abuja as he leaves office on May 29.

He expressed appreciation to all those that provided their support and encouragement to help him navigate the exciting journey in moving Nigeria forward.

He said: “I also want to use this opportunity to express my appreciation to a good number of Nigerians who provided their support and encouragement to help me navigate the exciting journey in moving Nigeria forward.

“I cannot and will not forget the millions who prayed for me during my illness in my first term of office.

“I am constantly praying for you and for Nigeria to thrive in peace.

“As I retire home to Daura, Katsina State, I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigeria re-birth by taking the initial critical steps and I am convinced the incoming administration will quicken the pace of this walk to see a Nigeria that fulfills its destiny to be a great nation.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.”