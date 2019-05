The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has started the demolition of monuments built by the immediate past Governor, Rochas Okorocha, The Nation is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the first port of call of the demolition was the Akachi Tower, which demolition was supervised by security operatives.

The tower, built on a reclaimed dumpsite that was abandoned by previous administrations, was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, barely one week ago.