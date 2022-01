A 30th minute first half goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all the Super Eagles needed to fly over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the Group D opening match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

In a match in which the Super Eagles curtailed the Pharaohs, the Leicester City striker shot into the top-left corner for the goal.

Iheanacho got an assist from attacker Taiwo Awoniyi for the goal.

Egypt’s forward, Mohamed Salah, was kept silent for the most part of the match.

Details on this news website soon.