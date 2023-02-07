Breaking: IGP orders posting, redeployment of DIGs, AIGs, CPs + Full list

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to Departments, Commands and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

This development was announced in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday.

In a statement containing the development, Adejobi said: “DIG Danmallam Mohammed, fdc, has been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names; to DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, mni; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, mni. AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Other postings approved for Zonal Commands are those of AIG Police Mobile Force, CP Matthew Akinyosola; AIG Zone 6 Calabar, CP Jonathan Towuru; AIG Zone 2, Lagos, CP Sylvester A. Alabi; AIG Zone 11, Osogbo, CP Akande Sikiru Kayode; and AIG Zone 17, Akure, CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya.

In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, Baba equally ordered the provisional posting of Commissioners of Police to some Commands pending the approval of the Police Service Commission.

These were CP Adamawa State, CP Adebola A. Hamzat; CP Ogun State, CP Emeka Frank Mba; CP Taraba State, CP Suleiman A. Yusuf; CP Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa; and CP Ebonyi State, CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye.

Adejobi added in the statement: “The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

“He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.”

The FPRO said the postings are with immediate effect.