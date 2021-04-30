The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of Anambra State Police Command.

The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other States of the South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country, a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, said on Friday.

Mba said this is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security.

He said Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas, who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

In a similar vein, Baba has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones.

Two Deputy Commissioners of Police, fourteen Assistant Commissioners of Police and other mid-level officers were affected

The Inspector General of Police charged the new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor.

He further charged the CP to rejig the security apparatus of the State, harness the full potential of the command – its workforce, assets and stakeholders – in advancing the collective safety of all citizens.

The IGP equally enjoined the people of South East and South South zones to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to enable them succeed in the responsibilities of safeguarding them and the common wealth of the nation.