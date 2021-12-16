Breaking: IGP Baba names replacement for retiring Ondo CP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi to Ondo State Command as the new Commissioner of Police.

The posting follows the retirement of CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in Ondo State.

The development was confirmed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, in a statement on Thursday.

According to Mba, Salami is retiring having meritoriously completed the statutory years of service in the Nigeria Police Force.

Oyediran, who was until this deployment the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Railway Police Command, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990.

He holds a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria, including Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos; and Strategic Action on Kidnapping and Hostage Taking (UN Senegal).

Oyediran has also served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom State Commands.

The IGP charged the new Commissioner of Police to bring his vast administrative, operational and intelligence gathering experience to bear in consolidating and improving on the achievements of his predecessor towards ensuring increased public safety and security of lives and property in Ondo State.

Baba further called on the Government and good people of Ondo State to give the new Police chief maximum support and collaboration in his new role.

Oyediran’s posting is with immediate effect.