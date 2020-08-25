The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has made his position known on the trending story that the Force has suspended the requirements for the ongoing recruitment of Constables.

The IG spoke in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Tuesday.

Adamu reassured Nigerians that the statutory entry requirements into the Nigeria Police Force remain sacrosanct and would be thoroughly followed in the ongoing Police recruitment screening exercise.

The IGP’s reassurance became necessary following news report making the rounds in some sections of the media that Adamu has suspended the entry requirement for candidates who applied to join the Nigeria Police Force as Constables in the ongoing recruitment screening exercise.

Adamu, while noting that that no one has the powers to alter the conditions for recruitment into the Force, these, having been clearly provided for in Sections 71 to 75 and other relevant sections of the Police Act and Regulations, stated that all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise were invited for physical and credential screening from August 24, 2020 to September 6, 2020 at various venues in States across the Federation and the FCT.

The screening Officers have been directed to allow all the applicants to participate in the exercise and to recommend their suitability or otherwise in the spirit of transparency, accountability and fair hearing using the already established benchmarks as contained in the Act.

The IGP has commended the Screening Officers for the hitch-free take-off of the screening exercise at various locations nationwide.

Adamu called on them to uphold high level of professionalism and observe necessary caution in line with the COVID-19 prevention regulations throughout the period of the exercise.

Meanwhile, as part of conscious efforts to deepen the integrity of the recruitment process, observers and monitors from the Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Service Commission and the Federal Character Commission have been invited to provide oversights toward ensuring a credible exercise.